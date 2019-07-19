The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning motorists who use the St. Johnsbury Park and Ride to make sure their vehicles are moved off the lot no later than Sunday night.
“All vehicles will need to be moved out of the Park and Ride by the end of the day on Sunday, 07/21/19 so work can start work unhindered at 6:00 am on 07/22/19,” noted an AOT release. “Vehicles left in the lot risk being towed at the owner’s expense if the vehicle hinders construction activities.”
