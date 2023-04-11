State Waives Licensure To Bi-Town EMS

An important component of the Littleton-Franconia EMS contract extension is having Franconia Ambulance as a backup ambulance.
To that end, the state recently granted a 90-day licensure waiver for Franconia Ambulance.
The approval came from New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and followed a request from Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Chad Miller, who requested a waiver from the state’s inspection during the transition of EMS services from Franconia to Littleton.
In 2022, Littleton entered into a one-year contract with Franconia to provide an ambulance service to Franconia as Franconia tried to rebuild its Life Squad.
But with no Life Squad members to speak of, the Franconia Select Board, in January, voted to formally disband the Life Squad, after which Franconia asked Littleton for a 90-day contract extension, which, after Littleton agreed to it, is set to expire on June 30.
Quinn’s waiver approval came on March 30.
“It’s a licensure waiver because, of course, we gave up the Life Squad or curtailed it and the licensure of the ambulance went away with that,” Interim Franconia Town Administrator Sharon Penney said Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety had licensed Franconia Ambulance up until Feb. 7, 2023.
In his letter, Quinn said he is granting a waiver of licensing requirements knowing that the waiver is temporary and for a specific situation.
“They’re aware of the full circumstances,” said Penney. “It’s a 90-day waiver from March 31 up to and including June 29, which would be the end of our three-month extension of the EMS service agreement that we made with Littleton. So it’s all lining up.”
The waiver comes when Littleton Fire Rescue, which has two ambulances, was temporarily down one ambulance just a few weeks ago.
Penney called the timing of the waiver serendipitous.
In the meantime, the committee evaluating how the contract extension is progressing has met.
Penney said it’s a small committee composed of just her, Miller, and Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“It’s nice, tight little working group,” she said. “We met last week initially. Chief Miller is going to be presenting his financial projections on a multi-year contract to my board just as an FYI in a couple of weeks, and we’ll meet in late May with the town of Littleton.”
The May meeting is scheduled around the 60-day mark both towns set to discuss their evaluation of the contract extension and determine if it’s working and if another extension or a longer-term contract is feasible between the two towns.
“It’s progress and it’s moving along,” said Penney. “It’s still not a done deal. It’s a collaborative process, which is our best approach to solving this problem.”
