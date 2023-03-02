State Wants To Revoke Bail On Local Woman

The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office wants to revoke bail on a Lowell woman charged in an obstruction of justice case last summer.
A hearing began on Thursday in Orleans Superior Court but was not completed. The hearing has been continued until it can be re-scheduled at a later date.
Shylo Bourdeau, 35, and her co-defendant, Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, were accused of interfering with state police who attempted to execute a court order by picking up two juveniles who had been ordered into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).
Prosecutor Farzana Leyva says in her Emergency Motion filed in September that Bourdeau violated condition of release #19 requiring her to follow all family court orders.
But Newport defense attorney Trudy Miller argues in court documents that while that condition was in place at one point, it has since been dismissed by the court.
Orleans Superior Court
“Although Ms. Bourdeau had a condition of release #19, the Court struck that condition,” wrote Attorney Miller in her motion. “The State presently asks to revoke bail based on a Condition of Release which no longer exists. The Court has no jurisdiction over a non- existent condition. There is simply no reason to incarcerate Ms. Bourdeau.”
Miller is the stand-by attorney for Bourdeau who wants to represent herself.
The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 29, 2022, outside of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport.
Gingues was arrested at the scene, but Bourdeau drove away with the children in her car, according to court documents.
Bourdeau was on the run for a while but was eventually arrested in September.
“A review of the September 26, 2022, Conditions of Release, filed on Odyssey, shows that despite the State’s incorrect assertion, Ms. Bourdeau does not have a Condition of Release #19,” wrote Attorney Miller.
Bourdeau was arrested on a $25,000 warrant last September during a traffic stop by Newport Police and the Orleans County Sheriffs Department. Bourdeau was then lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and arraigned in Orleans Superior Court.
Officials say a not guilty plea was entered on the felony charges of obstructing justice and impeding a public officer and Judge Lisa Warren set bail at $20,000. The bail was then posted allowing for Bourdeau to be released back into the community.
Police have said they believe that Bourdeau is the mother of the two juveniles and Gingues is her boyfriend.
