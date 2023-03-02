State Wants To Revoke Bail On Local Woman
Shylo Bourdeau appears in Orleans Superior Court by WebEx on Thursday.

The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office wants to revoke bail on a Lowell woman charged in an obstruction of justice case last summer.

A hearing began on Thursday in Orleans Superior Court but was not completed. The hearing has been continued until it can be re-scheduled at a later date.

