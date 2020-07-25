BURLINGTON — While grandparent scams have long plagued older Vermonters, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a new twist that scammers are exploiting, reports the state attorney general’s office.

Scammers, posing as the grandchildren of unsuspecting grandparents, call and pretend to be in the hospital, in jail, or stranded overseas and in urgent need of wire transfers, gift cards or cash. By presenting an emergency in which their “grandchildren” need help getting out of, scammers pressure panicked grandparents into acting before they can realize it’s a scam.

