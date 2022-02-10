State Won’t Fund New Grafton County Courthouse

NORTH HAVERHILL — Looking at millions of dollars to replace or renovate the half-century-old Grafton County Courthouse, the county commission recently learned that the state, which currently leases space in the building, likely won’t be footing the bill.
“A lot of what we will do hinges on whether the state is going to be leasing the space,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Tuesday. “We looked at the state building it and the county leasing the space or the county building it and the state leasing the space. At this point, the only thing ruled out is the state building it.”
Currently, the county can use some money it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for initial planning, through a category called “lost revenue,” which doesn’t have restrictions on it, she said.
“They look at how much the county has lost as a result of COVID and we can use that money for anything, so that’s a possibility,” said Lauer.
Going forward, as initial planning begins, the county needs to know what the court system needs from a courthouse in Grafton County and if the court wants to maintain the courthouse space it currently leases, she said.
“We are just waiting to hear from the state,” said Lauer.
In bringing up the matter during the commission’s Jan. 18 meeting, county maintenance superintendent Jim Oakes told the commissioners the state has made it clear they will not be funding a new courthouse.
Currently, the commission has an architectural and engineering study with a broad price range of renovations or replacements, and the commissioners need to decide the next steps, said county administrator Julie Libby, according to the meeting minutes.
Libby said her opinion is that the cost to renovate would be more than the cost to build new.
Libby has reached out to the state to determine if the state can guarantee that it would be leasing long-term from the county if the county were to build a new courthouse.
The commission would also need to issue a request for a proposal to hire an architect to design the building, and the county can use the money it received from the ARPA funding to pay for design and architectural fees, said Libby.
That process, she said, could begin in preparation for a bond vote without any direct impact on county taxpayers.
The existing courthouse, said county officials, is aging and becoming more inefficient and has grown too cramped for its occupants — which include the county attorney’s office and sheriff’s department — and for today’s needs.
During the January meeting, Oakes said what could be considered a wish list was given to EH Danson Architects and the cost estimate could be lower than what the county was given.
In June 2021, a renovation was estimated at $36 million and a new building with new parking lots at $34 million.
County commissioner Omer Ahern suggested he can speak with the president of the Grafton County Bar Association about the courthouse issue to see what the association members feel their needs would be in a new building.
Whichever option, be it replacement or renovation, will have to be approved by the Grafton County Delegation.
The existing courthouse, built and owned by the county, leases space to Grafton Superior Court and Haverhill District Court.
Fifty years on, as the county attorney’s office has grown, and more programs, like the victim’s advocate program, have been added, the space has become too cramped, said Lauer.
“Probation and parole are in the courthouse and they are packed in like sardines,” she said.
And many machine components are original and no longer supported by the companies that made them when they need repair, such as the elevators, she said.
In a presentation last year, Roy Ward, of EH Danson, said his company projected a 10-year growth plan and found that all of the departments presently located in the building will need more space and the current space would need to be expanded by 30 to 40 percent (totaling some 78,000 square feet of space ) over what is currently available.
There are also life-safety and accessibility issues in the building, which do not meet some current building codes.
