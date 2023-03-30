State Works To Improve Outdoor Visitor Safety, Dispersion

As New Hampshire prepares for another summer tourism season, state tourism officials are working with nonprofit and educational partners to improve the safety of visitors in the backcountry and ensure they are dispersed to reduce overcrowding in popular areas.
The new messaging being added to the state’s tourism marketing comes at a time when New Hampshire Fish and Game and local law enforcement agencies are feeling the added burden of responding to more and more snowmobile mishaps in the snowy months and more ATV crashes and lost or injured hikers in the warmer months.
“We burst out of the gates in 2021 when everyone started coming back out again,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, which has under its umbrella the Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
2022 visitor numbers were about level with 2021, which set a record with 4.4 million people spending more than $2.1 billion, many of them coming north.
While the number of people is holding steady, the per visitor spending rate is a little higher, possibly because of a general cost increase, said Caswell.
“I think that there’s also an experiential component developing within the New Hampshire tourism market, where people are looking to pay a little more for a good experience,” he said.
Some experiences into the back country offer guides, which Caswell said is a good way to go, especially for those new to the outdoors or unfamiliar with a particular area.
“I’m a big believer in guides for a lot of the outdoor issues that we’re having,” he said. “People are learning how to be in the outdoors, learning where to go, learning what kind of gear to have, where to be safe.”
As for the safety issues and the increasing number of emergency calls, Scott Mason, director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, is working with the Legislature to address some of them, said Caswell.
“We are cognizant of this, particularly in the marketing that we do, and are building in safety measures,” he said. “We’re ramping that all up. We do promote a lot of the back-country experiences in New Hampshire, but we’re also, at the same time, bringing in some resources, not just us, but other partners to promote what’s a safe way to experience the outdoors. We are planning on doing more of that. We’re trying to be responsible and market the state for what’s available here. People want to come here and be here and spend money here and maybe decide to open a business here. We want to facilitate that, but we don’t want to people to just come up and get in the back-country and have at it. There’s a lot of other considerations we have to be cognizant of.”
While New Hampshire is growing and parts of it are becoming more developed, it doesn’t take long to be in the middle of nowhere in some areas.
And someone thinking that a 70-degree day at the base of a mountain will be the same higher up might suddenly be up to their hips in snow, end up “post-holing” trying to get out, and find themselves in trouble, said Caswell.
Even stream crossings in some seasons can be treacherous
“There’s stuff you just don’t expect,” he said.
New strategies will be added to the marketing mix, beginning toward the end of April, including addressing overcrowding and working with several partners to accomplish it.
“We are continuing to focus on the outdoor recreation issues and dispersion of crowds and working with partners like Fish and Game, the AMC [Appalachian Mountain Club], and Fish and Game,” said Caswell. “The Forest Society has been great and the University of New Hampshire is involved in trying to help us work through some best practices to help people have a good experience in New Hampshire, but not create these huge crowding and overcrowding issues.”
