States Attorney Still Weighing Prosecution In 2007 Jewelry Heist

Nicholas Blogojevic, as he appeared in 2016 after being arrested in Falmouth, Mass., for crimes related to stolen property and break-ins. (Contributed Photo)

BRATTLEBORO — A man wanted for a $150,000 jewelry heist in St. Johnsbury in January 2007 stopped short of trying to kill the store clerk and helped cause the family-owned business to close its doors during the brazen robbery, according to federal court records.

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is still trying to decide whether it will continue prosecuting Nicholas Blagojevic, 43, of East Harwich, Mass. following his arrest last week on the 16-year-old Vermont felony charges for unlawful restraint and assault and robbery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments