BURLINGTON, VT — Legal Services Vermont and Vermont Legal Aid want to meet with the public. The nonprofit law firms want to know more about the civil legal problems facing low-income and vulnerable Vermonters. They are holding seven meetings around the state to hear from Vermonters, their community partners and supporters.
“We want to hear from as wide a cross section of Vermonters as possible. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this process,” said Sam Abel-Palmer, executive director of Legal Services Vermont.
