Status, Location Of Accused Celina Cass Killer Remains Confidential

Five years ago, Wendell Noyes, who was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the 2011 murder of Celina Cass, his 11-year-old stepdaughter from West Stewartstown, was committed to a minimum five-year term in the state’s secured psychiatric unit (SPU).
That five-year mark has now been reached, but federal and state law prevents New Hampshire authorities from disclosing to the public if Noyes, 58, remains at the New Hampshire Hospital, if he was transferred to a less restrictive level within the state’s mental health system, or if he has been released altogether.
Other North Country cases involving homicide charges are easier to track through petitions to superior court seeking to extend state hospital commitments.
At Grafton Superior Court in 2014, Rodney Hill, 46, of West Danville, was found not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) in the 2013 stabbing death of a White Mountain School trustee at the Hampton Inn in Littleton.
Hill was committed to a minimum five-year term in the SPU.
In 2019, Hill was recommitted to another five years in the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a Grafton Superior Court judge determined he remains a danger to the public.
At Grafton Superior Court in 2015, Patina Welch, 36, was found not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of her infant son that occurred after she jumped out the window of her Lyman home with her son and his twin sister, who was severely injured.
In 2015, Welch was committed to a five-year term in the SPU.
In 2020, after the court determined Welch still suffers from the same psychiatric disorders and poses a danger to herself and others, she was recommitted and transferred from the state hospital to transitional housing services.
On Thursday, New Hampshire Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards explained why the Noyes case is different in terms of public information.
“Those two individuals are not guilty by reason of insanity,” she said. “Wendell Noyes is not. He was incompetent to stand trial and never stood trial. That difference is the difference that makes the difference.”
With NGRI cases, a defendant goes through the trial and is essentially convicted of the crime, but because of the insanity determined at the time of the crime, the finding of guilty doesn’t stand against them, said Edwards.
“But they go through the whole process because they are able to participate in the court process and able to participate in their defense,” she said. “People who are found incompetent to stand trial are people who are in such a state, either because of psychiatric issues or developmental issues, that they aren’t even capable of participating in the defense of their case.”
Under state law, defendants who are NGRIs, because they have been found to have committed the crimes, are part of a public process in superior court, both when they are first committed and if they are recommitted.
The maximum a commitment can be is five years, but it can be less, such as a two- or three-year commitment allowed under law, said Edwards.
“At the end of the five–year time, when there is a decision to recommit them, those people are still in the criminal process in the superior court and undergoing public hearings,” she said. “Someone like Wendell Noyes, who’s determined to be incompetent to stand trial, goes into RSA 135-C, which is the civil commitment process. That’s all confidential, and if there are any recommitments of somebody in that system, like Mr. Noyes, then those commitments are all done confidentially and there is not a public process.”
Commitments can be in different places, such as moving into transitional housing.
While that is public information in the superior court for NGRIs, it remains non-public if somebody was committed under 135-C (the New Hampshire Mental Health Services System), said Edwards.
“I understand why it’s frustrating for people not to be able to know, but this is an individual who has been determined to not be competent to stand trial, so they have not been found to have committed the crime,” she said. “As a result, they have the same privacy rights as anyone who ends up in the New Hampshire Hospital for a psychiatric issue. The New Hampshire Hospital can’t release anyone’s name, even if they are a movie star or someone like that. Even though the public might want to know that information, they don’t have a right to know it, and we have state law and federal law that requires us to protect that information.”
Each day, there are people who are found not competent to stand trial for a number of crimes, be they drug crimes or petty theft, said Edwards.
“At that point, the criminal justice system moves into a public safety type role,” she said. “It happens with county attorney’s offices all the time as well as through our office. They work to commit people who have psychiatric challenges and need help to New Hampshire Hospital or to a designated receiving facility so they can get the treatment they need.”
For some, it’s substance abuse treatment.
For others who also don’t fit the criteria for psychiatric admission, it’s finding them a guardian who can get them into stable housing and help them make better decisions so they are no longer committing the criminal acts they are being charged with, said Edwards.
Although 135-C cases are not accessible to the general public, Edwards said victims of crimes and their families do have the right to know the statuses of individuals who committed crimes or who are believed to have committed crimes involving those victims.
“That information is provided to them and those victims are under no obligation to keep that information confidential, but most of them do and most of them don’t want to be contacted,” she said. “But if they are willing to talk, they certainly have every ability to do so.”
The Cass family could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
On Feb. 27, 2017, at Coos Superior Court, after the state agreed with the defense that the mental competency of Noyes could not be restored within the 12-month deadline to stand trial, prosecutors dropped the charge of second-degree murder against him.
After reviewing psychiatric evaluations, however, the judge concluded that Noyes represents a danger to the public and signed a commitment to the minimum of five years in the SPU, with his case to be reviewed every five years thereafter.
Noyes could ultimately be released or committed for life.
On the day of Noyes’ commitment, the lead prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney Jane Young, said the murder charge can be reinstated against Noyes if he becomes competent at any point in his life.
Noyes was accused of killing Celina, who had been a student at the Stewartstown Community School, by drowning her in the Connecticut River on July 25, 2011.
A week later, her body was found wrapped in blankets and weighed down with a sandbag 15 feet below the surface of the water at the Canaan Hydro Station Dam, about a quarter-mile from her home.
Prosecutors did not officially disclose a motive for the murder.
