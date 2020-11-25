Staying Connected And Celebrating Safely Over The Holidays

NVRH employees Abby Pollender, left, and Pat Forest string lights in the chapel recently as part of holiday decorations at the hospital. (Courtesy Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted family gatherings and celebrations all year. In Vermont, social gatherings have been the super spreaders. As cases rise in Vermont and in the US, it is more important than ever to find safe ways to connect and celebrate over the next few months of the holiday season.

“The virus is here,” says Dr. Ryan Sexton, President of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Medical Staff and Medical Director of the Emergency Department. “Across the country, the healthcare system is being overwhelmed. We want to be here for all of you. Not just COVID, but also for trauma and heart attacks. We need everyone to wear a mask out in public, and keep your holiday gatherings to those in your household only.”

