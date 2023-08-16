LITTLETON — Despite the big steel gates being installed, walkers, runners, bicyclists, and other non-motorized recreational users are still welcome to use the recreational rail trail through downtown Littleton.
Snowmobilers are welcome, too, in the winter, when the gates will be open for them.
Not welcome are riders of Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles, which are prohibited from using the trail through Littleton from Industrial Park Road to the northeast through downtown, as part of the requirement in the federal funding being used to convert the railroad bed to a recreational trail.
Gates are going up at locations that would be easy access for OHRVs, and one is currently up at the trail at Beacon Street at Rail Trail Village, and two are at the trail access at Redington Street by the Apthorp playing fields.
As of Wednesday, none were locked.
“They’ve been putting up the gates that you see on other parts of the rail trail, where motorized vehicles are prohibited other than snowmobiles,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Wednesday. “They just started that here in the last couple of weeks.”
The project is being led by the state and not the town, which is not involved in the timing or scheduling.
“The way it looks now is there’s a main gate and then a smaller section on the side that is open for pedestrians and bicyclists for the summer side of it, and then they open up the main gates in the wintertime,” said Gleason. “The argument is snowmobiles run on the snow and are not impacting the trail, whereas the ATVs would impact it.”
The town recently cleared up the Stoddard Field area, a project that includes fencing so it can step out of the right-of-way at the trail segment there, said Gleason.
In 2022, reports of OHRVs on the prohibited segment of the trail beginning at Industrial Park Road northeast through downtown prompted the Littleton Select Board to open a length of Industrial Park Road to the machines so they can loop back south to the trail.
While not allowed to the north, machines are allowed on the 20 miles of the rail trail from Industrial Park Road south to Woodsville, on a segment the federal government has designated dual motorized and pedestrian use.
On Tuesday, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said he had made a specific request to the state for some sort of gate or obstacle like rocks when it first began converting the rest of the rail trail from Industrial Park Road to the Bethlehem town line.
“We had received reports of people operating their vehicles on the rail trail because it was nice and smooth,” he said. “A local contractor was given the contract to pull the rails and bring in the crushed gravel. It’s a nice trail and there were people driving up and down on it … At one point, they put up some wooden barricades that people could push down. My concern was pedestrian safety and bicycle safety.”
In June 2022, Smith told the Littleton Select Board that while signs along the trail stated that no motorized vehicles were allowed, there were still no gates or locks, and he had requested the state for gates and locks in the autumn of 2021.
Smith said his department had not received any OHRV complaints or incidents directly involving pedestrians, walkers, or bicyclists along the rail trail.
Recently along the trail near the Bethlehem town line has been a tractor that rides along the track and pulls up the rails.
The state has plans to advance the recreational rail trail conversion from the Bethlehem town line through Bethlehem and into Whitefield.
Craig Rennie, the chief supervisor of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, coordinating the work, was out of the office this week and could not be reached for additional comment on Wednesday.
