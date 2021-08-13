BURLINGTON — A defense lawyer said he plans to argue for no prison time for embattled former Jay Peak president William J. Stenger after he pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to making false statements during a failed effort to build a biotechnology plant in Newport with use of EB-5 money.
Stenger, 72, could face up to 5 years in prison when sentenced in U.S. District Court, but defense lawyer Brooks McArthur said his client was victimized by two co-defendants, Ariel Quiros and William Kelly, both from Florida.
McArthur called Quiros and Kelly, career con men and fraudsters and said both took advantage of Stenger, who is from Newport.
“His heart is broken,” said McArthur, who had harsh words for the co-defendants.
“Ariel Quiros is a clown and a fraudster,” McArthur said. He said Quiros, who was considered the mastermind of the plan, and Kelly plotted a major international fraud in the EB-5 case. Stenger got caught up in the case, he said.
McArthur said he expects to get Quiros and Kelly, who have admitted their guilt in the case, on the witness stand before Stenger is sentenced.
After the hearing, McArthur said Stenger never had motive to deceive investors and has lived and continues to make his home in the Northeast Kingdom “and has to look his neighbors in the eye.” Stenger is not the bad actor, he said, suffering the stain of the controversy because his life work intersected with the illegal activities of his business partners.
Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, pleaded guilty last August to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information. Prosecutors have said they will drop nine other felony charges when he is sentenced.
The government said it will seek more than 8 years in prison for Quiros, 65, of Key Biscayne, Fla.
Kelly, 72, of Weston, Fla. has pleaded guilty to two felony counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and concealment of material information. A written plea agreement proposes a sentence to up to 3 years in prison.
The fourth federal defendant in the Vermont case is Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi of South Korea. Officials have said he remains on the run in the international fraud case.
McArthur noted that all of the fraud charges initially filed against Stenger will be dropped by the government in the plea agreement. The single felony count Stenger admitted was for willfully submitting false documents on Jan. 9, 2015 to the Vermont Regional Center (VRC).
He said after the hearing that the dismissal of the fraud charges is telling. “When you have prosecutors as experienced as these prosecutors dismissing all of the fraud counts, that speaks for itself,” he said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole P. Cate said Stenger specifically submitted a letter representing that a third party had analyzed the sales projections for the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park (also called the AnC Vermont project) when the third party had never looked at them. Stenger also submitted a timeline about product commercialization that omitted uncertainty about the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process, Cate said.
Stenger also normally might face up to a $250,000 fine, but the plea agreement notes that instead of a court fine or any forfeiture the parties will focus on a restitution order for the victims.
Federal prosecutors said they will offer evidence about Stenger’s broader involvement in the fraud scheme as outlined in the 33-page indictment.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed to allow Stenger to remain free pending sentencing.
Stenger stood for most of the 35-minute court hearing flanked by his defense lawyers David J. Williams and McArthur answering a long series of question from Crawford. They centered on understanding the 7-page signed plea agreement and giving up his constitutional rights, including the possibility of a jury trial.
Official have been planning for an 8-week trial for Stenger starting in October in federal court in Rutland, but earlier this week negotiations on a plea deal were completed.
Stenger told reporters after court that he has worked hard throughout his life trying to improve the Northeast Kingdom and that Jay Peak is now “a world class resort” with 1,500 employees during the winter.
“I live there. I care about that city, and I have done everything I have possibly have been able to do in my own way since 2016. And I dare say that the community would agree with that.”
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce named Stenger the winner of the 48th annual Citizen of the Year in 2011. The chamber said the award highlights the work of a Vermonter who has improved the state through self-sacrifice, service and volunteerism.
Stenger and three co-defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019 for their part in the EB-5 debacle.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf said lawyers on both sides are proposing that the court have hearings, possibly in October, to help Crawford in his fact-finding mission about the total details of the criminal case before a presentence report could be completed.
McArthur said after the hearing that he will likely also call Michael Pieciak, commissioner of Financial Regulation for the state, as a witness in the pre-sentence hearing. Pieciak was “grandstanding” when he said recently Stenger should get a five-year sentence and “will have to answer questions.
During the hearing, Cate, the co-prosecutor outlined Stenger’s conduct leading to the criminal conviction. The case is a federal crime because the EB-5 program was overseen by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Foreign investors were told they could qualify for permanent resident status – also known as immigrant green cards – by investing $500,000 in a commercial enterprise.
Cate explained the AnC Vermont project was designed to raise $110 million from 220 immigrant investors in order to construct and operate the Newport facility. In order to obtain a green card, each investor needed to show to USCIS that the investment had created, or would create within a few years, 10 jobs. The AnC Vermont project had a target of 2,200 jobs in the economically depressed Northeast Kingdom.
The VRC was part of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) until late 2014, when the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) joined ACCD as a partner in VRC.
Staff writer Amy Ash Nixon contributed to this report.
