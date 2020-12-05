Step Out Of COVID Confinement And Into Winter Hiking

Hikers strapped in snowshoes take to the woods in winter. (Courtesy Photo)

Most avid snowshoers will say that if you can walk, you can snowshoe. It’s a casual winter activity that helps get people outdoors and socializing in small groups, and something that can still be enjoyed in small groups at a distance amidst COVID-19. While it’s the general rule of thumb to not go snowshoeing alone, groups should be kept to less than 10 people to adhere to Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s order.

Snowshoes are available for purchase and rent across the state. When going out on the trails, be sure to bundle up for the weather and check trail conditions ahead of time. Depending on how long a journey may be, packing food, drinks, and a first aid kit in a small backpack is a good idea.

