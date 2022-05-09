Step Up For Suicide Awareness Walk At North Country Union High School

People support suicide prevention efforts by stepping out for the Out of the Darkness Walk in Newport in 2019. The North Country Union High School Junior ROTC will host a Suicide Awareness Walk at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to bring awareness to the existence of suicide locally.
The Army JROTC, Hope Happens Here and National Honor Society Student Organizations from North Country Union High School are hosting a Suicide Awareness Walk at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to bring awareness to the existence of suicide locally.
Everyone is invited to take part. Participants will walk as a group from the high school, along the Scott Farm Bike Path and back to the high school student parking lot. People who have been affected by suicide will be speaking about their experiences prior to the walk. The first 100 participants will receive a free T-shirt.
Organizers hope the event brings awareness to the issue of suicide in local communities. It will also be an opportunity for members of the public to gain skills to help someone in need of help.
