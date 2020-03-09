BURKE — Work done at Darling State Park will lessen the damaging effects of stormwater runoff.
Dishmill Brook drains 4,110 acres of land in the Burke Mountain area, 35 percent of which is Darling State Park and a small portion of Victory State Forest. The upper portions of Burke Mountain Resort are located on leased State land which is part of Darling State Park. In partnership with Burke Mountain Resort, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation made significant investments in improving the stability of the Fire Road on Darling State Park. This road was originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps to provide access around Burke Mountain for fire protection but has become less critical as neighboring municipalities and Forests, Parks and Recreation have built roads providing better access to the forests of the region.
