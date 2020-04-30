CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Just as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic and economic pandemonium, and the American educational system struggles to transition to meaningful online education, Sterling College is poised to confront all three challenges simultaneously with the support of a recently-awarded $1.5 million grant.
Sterling College is breaking new ground with EcoGather, the first online higher education platform of its kind designed to advance ecological thinking and action as a foundation for building regenerative communities. EcoGather will upend the traditional online delivery model of education common among colleges and universities by co-designing courses with communities around the world as they confront the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and an extractive globalized economy. Communities in Vermont, Bhutan, India, Puerto Rico and England will collaborate with EcoGather staff to co-create online educational courses and tools that can best serve their specific needs and audiences.
The platform is designed to turn traditional “distance learning” into place-based, community-focused education that is dedicated to the regeneration of ecosystems, communities and local economies. The first three years of the project is funded by the anonymous grant.
The inaugural EcoGather course is well underway; “Surviving the Future: Conversations for Our Time” launched April 6, and has attracted more than 240 participants from around the world.
This new approach to online education began with a seminar inspired by Vermont-based Chelsea Green Publishing, which first brought together Sterling College and an anonymous foundation around British economist David Fleming’s work and legacy, including his posthumously published books, “Lean Logic: A Dictionary of the Future and How To Survive It” and its narrative version, “Surviving the Future: Culture, Carnival and Capital in the Aftermath of the Market Economy,” drawn together by London-based author and activist Shaun Chamberlin.
Sterling trustee Margo Baldwin, president and publisher of Chelsea Green said, “We’re thrilled to see this next evolution of David Fleming’s work as a new model for community-based education and empowerment. Higher education needs to be brought back into the real world if we are to tackle the wicked problems we face; the EcoGather initiative shows us the way.”
Founded in 1958, Sterling College advances ecological thinking and action through affordable experiential learning, preparing knowledgeable, skilled, and responsible leaders to face the ecological crises caused by unlimited growth and consumption that threatens the future of the planet. It is home to the School of the New American Farmstead and the Wendell Berry Farming Program, is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and is one of only nine colleges and universities recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a “Work College.”
