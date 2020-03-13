CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Following the World Health Organization’s designation of the coronavirus as a pandemic, Sterling College will suspend in-person classes and transition to distance learning. Although there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Sterling, the College takes these steps to conform with recommendations from local, state and federal officials, and to minimize the impact on the academic experience of Sterling students.

Spring break will begin one week earlier than scheduled, with residence halls closing this coming Sunday, March 15. Classes will resume remotely on Monday, March 30. The College will continue this practice for the remainder of the spring semester. The faculty will use the extended spring break to transition to teaching distance-based courses.

