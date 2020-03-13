Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Following the World Health Organization’s designation of the coronavirus as a pandemic, Sterling College will suspend in-person classes and transition to distance learning. Although there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Sterling, the College takes these steps to conform with recommendations from local, state and federal officials, and to minimize the impact on the academic experience of Sterling students.
Spring break will begin one week earlier than scheduled, with residence halls closing this coming Sunday, March 15. Classes will resume remotely on Monday, March 30. The College will continue this practice for the remainder of the spring semester. The faculty will use the extended spring break to transition to teaching distance-based courses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.