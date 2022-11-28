Stewartstown Man Arrested For Felonious Sexual Assault

A Stewartstown man is being held in jail without bail after police investigated a report of domestic violence and say they found evidence of an alleged sexual assault and restraint of the victim.
Police are asking members of the public to contact them if they have any additional information about the incident.
Eliseo N. Ramirez, who turned 40 the day after his arraignment, is charged with two Class B felony counts of second-degree assault by strangulation, one felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one Class B felony count of false imprisonment.
He was arrested on Nov. 22 after a uniformed patrol and members of the detective bureau of New Hampshire State Police Troop F conducted an investigation into a domestic violence-related incident, NHSP officials said in a press release.
Ramirez was arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Nov. 23.
According to the case summary viewed on Monday, he is being held on preventative detention at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker.
According to records, Ramirez is being represented by the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender.
As of Monday, a future court date in the case had not been scheduled.
Although an arrest has been made, NHSP representatives said anyone with further information about the case is encouraged to contact NHSP Trooper Sean Smarz at 603-223-8707 or at sean.s.smarz@dos.nh.gov.
