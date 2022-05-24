Stewartstown State Rep Announces Candidacy For State Senate

Dennis Thompson, a Republican state representative from Stewartstown, has announced his candidacy for New Hampshire State Senate District 1.
On Tuesday, Thompson, who was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2020, said he made his decision about a week ago and wanted to ensure he had enough support among community members and business leaders, and said it appears he does.
“The basic reason I’m running is I think we need more representation here in the North Country,” said Thompson, who currently serves on the House’s Public Works and Highways Committee and Transportation Committee.
If elected, Thompson said he would have a greater impact in the region as one of 24 state senators versus one of 400 state representatives and have that impact in a part of the state he said has been historically underrepresented and overlooked in New Hampshire.
“I think the North Country needs to be noticed,” he said. “I think if I can get to a point where I’m one out of 24, I may be able to have a larger impact on any number of things that come up that might benefit the North Country and the state at large … It seems like the whole North Country is the least and last of these things and it’s time that some of that changed around.”
As the state representative liaison to the Coos Economic Development Corp., Thompson also serves on the CEDC board of directors.
If elected senator, he said he would like to continue serving because the CEDC does a lot of good for the North Country.
The Senate-1 district encompasses all of Coos County as well towns in northern Grafton County, where Thompson said he would focus on other efforts.
“I think one of the priorities I would have is trying to make sure that Cannon Mountain gets the funds that it needs to replace the Tramway,” he said. “That’s been a pet project of mine since the first day I heard about it.”
In Coos, he said he will support the effort to establish the career and technical education (CTE) center that has been approved for Colebrook.
Expanding educational opportunities in northern New Hampshire would be a big priority, said Thompson.
“We really need to do that and need to keep up here some of the kids who are up here and keep them interested,” he said. “We’ve lost 2,000 people in the [Coos County] census.”
Young people can benefit from the CTE system, earning credits while in high school that count toward a community college or state college degree and being able to shorten the time it takes to earn a college degree while saving their parents’ money, said Thompson.
“That needs to be encouraged up here and we have to make education a priority if we want the North Country to survive, if we want our businesses to survive, because we need these young people,” he said.
With his wife, Laura, Thompson owns Northern New England Field Services, a special projects construction company that works mostly with the state of New Hampshire as well as with some local towns to solve challenging construction problems.
He plans to retire after the 2022 season ends and said he can devote even more time to the Senate and continue the outreach and constituent services has done as a state representative.
“I will go to Concord and will do what I’ve done as a legislator and will represent the opinions of the people up here to the best of my knowledge and will do anything that will help the North Country,” said Thompson.
Two other Republican candidates have announced their intention to run for Senate District 1 — three-term state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, and Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.
On the Democratic side, three-term state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, has announced her intention to seek the Senate seat.
The candidate filing window for state office is June 1 to June 10.
The primary election is on Sept. 13.
The general election is on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.