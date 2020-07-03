Even at 95, Pete Racine is ready to answer another roll call.
On July 18, St. Johnsbury resident and WWII Veteran Edward “Pete” Racine will attempt a double-roll stunt in a car at the Riverside Speedway in Groveton, N.H.
It will be the second time in three years that Racine has climbed into a vehicle intent on rolling it over. On July 22, 2017, Racine performed the stunt before an audience at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford. It rolled once, coming to rest back on the tires. This time he’s going for more.
“I’m going for double, or even triple, whatever comes,” said Racine.
His wild ride will take place at Riverside the same day as the speedway’s Monster Massacre-Monster Truck Show.
Brian Hanaford, of Accessible Racing, is promoting Racine’s attempt as part of an effort to draw attention to the Accessible Racing organization.
“If successful, he will claim a world record,” noted Hanaford. “Although the Guinness Book of World Record no longer accepts ‘age qualified’ records, Racine challenges anyone older than him to beat his achievement.”
Racine is a volunteer driver and fundraiser for Accessible Racing, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which helps disabled military veterans and physically challenged civilians regain mobility and reintegrate into society.
“AR’s adaptive driving simulator develops virtual world driving skills that transition to real world applications and improve quality of life,” Hanaford stated. AR will be offering a high performance driving experience for New England Paralyzed Veterans of America and New England VA participants during the Monster Truck Show.
Racine said he hopes the event on July 18 brings a lot of attention to the Accessible Racing organization. He praised Hanaford’s efforts and the Accessible Racing program that gets disabled people into cars for a racing experience.
“Going around the track at a real good speed,” Racine said. “They always leave the track with a big smile on their faces.”
Racine was all smiles when he successfully rolled the car at Bear Ridge three years ago. And just like that time, Racine’s biggest concern leading up to the double-roll attempt later this month is hitting the ramp right and executing the stunt. He has no fear about injury.
“I don’t have a nervous or scared bone in my body,” he said. It’s just a pleasure; I just enjoy it.”
He said fighting as a Marine in World War II helped him overcome any fears about his physical safety after the war. Part of his war-time service was the multi-month Battle of Okinawa.
Racine is a former racer at Northeastern Speedway in Waterford. It was there where he first rolled a car, taking part in between-race exhibitions. Until 2017, he hadn’t done the stunt in 55 years. This latest hiatus was only three years.
“I’m just a big show-off,” he said.
Even as he basked in the cheers for his successful roll in 2017, his daughter, Gloria Cass, predicted there would be more stunt work for her father.
Three years later, her prediction is set to come true, and she’s OK with it.
“Well he’s 95. He’ll do what he wants to do,” Cass said. “I’m not going to stop him because I know that’s what he really wants to do, and I’m confident he can do it.”
For more information about Accessible Racing, visit AR at https://accessibleracing.org or email them at accessibleracinginfo@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.