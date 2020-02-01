Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Colorful banners will soon fill available storefront windows in the New Avenue Apartment building on Eastern Avenue and Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
These banners feature artwork selected from over 100 artists and artisans whose work is available in the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, the only State Craft Center in the Northeast Kingdom. Delsie Hoyt, rug braider, and Susan McClellan, landscape and still life painter, represent different views and different media. Local artwork, local design, and locally printed banners will bring color to these windows while remediation is ongoing inside the building.
