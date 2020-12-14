STJ Man Accused Of Driving Stolen Truck Into Business

(Photo courtesy All Metal Recycling)

An arrest warrant has been ordered for a St. Johnsbury man accused of driving a truck into a Hardwick business.

Nicholas C. Parks, 40, has been charged with felony burglary and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

