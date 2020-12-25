STJ School Developing Roof Repair Plan

Construction is still ongoing on the new wood chip boiler at St. Johnsbury School. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

The St. Johnsbury School is trying to avoid a massive roof repair bill in the coming years.

The Western Avenue building, which was expanded in 2000 to accommodate neighborhood school consolidation, has five different roof sections which are getting older by the day. School officials say four of the roofs are 21 years-old and one is 20-years-old and that they all have a 25-year life expectancy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments