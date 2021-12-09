The St. Johnsbury School district paid out $340,000 in federal COVID relief money to school employees last month.
The $2,000 stipends were paid to each district employee including Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca in early November. The money came from the unused portion of the district’s first round of federal “ESSER I” relief funds. The stipends were approved by the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE).
But according to the minutes of Monday’s St. Johnsbury School Board meeting, Dr. Ricca didn’t tell the board about the extra payments until after the money went out prompting concerns from some of the school directors.
“Mark (Avery) wanted to make sure that everyone knew that the Board does not disagree with this decision, but wanted to be aware of the decision,” reads the draft minutes of Monday’s meeting. “Deane (Rankin) expressed his concern over not being told about the stipends. Ilene (Dickinson) asked about the decision-making process.”
Ricca immediately took full responsibility for not making the board aware of the payments and apologized.
“I made a mistake, and I am sorry for that,” said Ricca in a statement he read to the board and public on Monday. “I did not follow a process that was inclusive of the board and that was my mistake. I thought to inform the board, but forgot to do it…It was my mistake and one that I will not make again…I am sorry.”
The district received $849,696 in federal ESSER I funding at the start of the pandemic.
Ricca told the board that more than half of the money was spent on emergency purchases including masks, thermometers, thermo-scanners, cleaning equipment, Chromebooks for students, laptops for adults, software and to pay for substitute teachers since March of 2020.
“You received a detailed list at the previous Board meeting,” said Ricca. “It is also important to remember that if the funds went unspent, they would have to be returned.”
Ricca said the decision to pay the stipends was an effort to retain district employees and improve morale in the school building during the pandemic.
“I thought at the time, and I still believe, that it was critically important to learning and supporting student needs to maintain our workforce,” said Ricca. “Many districts in the state have experienced resignations and vacant positions. Schools are struggling to fill open positions and failing to meet their commitment to students because of the absence of staff. I wanted to find a way to materially improve morale, keep employees and use ESSER funds in a way that was lawful.”
Ricca said he also reached out to the AOE to see if using ESSER I money to fund employee stipends was permitted under the federal rules and the Vermont state plan.
“The guidance we received was that we could put the following language in our grant if we wanted to use funds that way,” said Ricca. “‘Stipends for staff retention and completing additional hours of work beyond what is contracted.’ Once we heard this, we decided to give every employee a $2,000 stipend in their first November paycheck…While we may have been more generous than others, we are not the only district (or) supervisory union that has offered this.”
The St. Johnsbury School District has since received two more rounds of federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding and is now in the process of deciding how that money will be spent.
The school was awarded $3,336,860 in ESSER II money and $7,491,413 in ESSER III money in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.