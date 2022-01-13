The St. Johnsbury School Board will discuss the district’s proposed 2022-2023 budget next week.

Vermont schools come up with a spending plan each year which must be approved by the voters at Town Meeting.

But the state decides the tax impact in each community at a later date based on several factors. And that number is not always in line with a particular district’s approved spending plan.

But Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca, in his regular report to the school board, sounds optimistic about this year’s school tax in St. Johnsbury.

“Overall, our tax impact is estimated to be good news for our community,” wrote Ricca in his report. “We are estimating that education taxes will go down for FY23. Even though the Common Level of Appraisal and our Equalized Pupils are lower than last year, the Property Yield is higher.”

Ricca said the numbers will be finalized by the legislature before the end of the current legislative session.

“We are confident that we can estimate a decrease in the education rate for the St. Johnsbury community,” wrote Ricca.

St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver has prepared a final budget recommendation and has already shared it with the school budget committee. Oliver will present the budget to the full board at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.

“We will make another brief presentation to review the budget, with estimated tax impact, and address the questions raised by the board at the last meeting,” wrote Ricca in his report.

