STJPD: Elderly Man Assaulted & Robbed After Trying To Help Homeless Woman

St. Johnsbury Police say an 80-year-old man tried to help a homeless woman but she responded by assaulting and robbing him in his Railroad Street apartment.
Brittany L. Clark, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on May 23 to a charge of felony assault and robbery with injury and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police say the alleged victim, Leonard Marcotte, 80, was sitting in his residence on the evening of March 30 when he heard his apartment door open.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Marcotte explained he did not get up as he thought it was his friend Bob,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in his report. “Marcotte stated that when he realized it wasn’t Bob he stood up and saw Clark and he recognized her from a week prior when she tried to sell him a ring.”
Marcotte told police that Clark said she needed money because she was hungry so he reached into a “Cool Whip” container where he kept $30-$40 in loose change.
“Marcotte advised he reached into the container and grabbed three to four dollars worth of quarters to give to Clark,” wrote Ofc. Schartner. “Marcotte stated Clark then shoved him and he fell into the table, leaving a large bruise on the left side of his abdomen. Marcotte advised that Clark then grabbed the Cool Whip container full of quarters and ran out the door.”
Police apprehended Clark a few hours later walking on Railroad Street but she denied knowing anything about the stolen coins.
Clark also stands accused of stealing from a 74-year-old St. Johnsbury woman from November 2021 to January of 2022.
On May 23, Clark pleaded not guilty to additional felony charges of identity theft and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and attempted petit larceny.
Clark faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison on the identity theft charges and 1-20 years in prison if convicted on the assault & robbery charge.
