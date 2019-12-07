The St. Johnsbury Police Department and other State and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints over the upcoming Holidays.
This is part of a National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, an effort to cut down on the amount of accidents on our roadways caused by intoxicated or impaired drivers.
