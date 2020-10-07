ST. JOHNSBURY — A car was stolen from a Concord Avenue residence early Wednesday and later driven to the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery where it was left burning.

The exterior of the nearly new Toyota Corolla doesn’t appear damaged except for a black and brown burn streak on the top of the driver door frame. Inside the car is significant fire damage. The windows are obscured by caked-on soot.

