Tom Gandin, of Gandin Bros. Inc in South Ryegate, blasts into a marble war memorial in Courthouse Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, carving into the stone the name Joseph Fortin. Gandin spent the afternoon on Wednesday sandblasting words into the marble as part of a plan to honor military men from St. Johnsbury who died in war since World War II. Fortin died in Iraq in 2009. An unveiling and dedication of the momument is being planned by the American Legion for Saturday.

