ST. JOHNSBURY — A teenager was ticketed for a stop sign violation after the vehicle he was driving caused a crash on Hospital Drive on Thursday.

Kolby Blair, 16, of Lyndon, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte on Old Center Road about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday when he reached the intersection with Hospital Drive. Motorists on Hospital Drive have the right-of-way, but according to a report from Vermont State Trooper Sean Brennan, Blair failed to stop as Dale Newton, 67, of Marshfield, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Golf east, down Hospital Drive.

Newton said he crossed into the opposite lane after determining there was no oncoming traffic in an effort to avoid the Kia, but the cars crashed, with the Golf’s passenger side and the Kia’s front colliding. Moderate damage was done to the Golf, while the Forte was totalled, noted Trooper Brennan.

CALEX EMTs responded and evaluated Blair, but neither Blair or Newton were hurt, according to the trooper. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the air bags in both vehicles were activated upon impact.

