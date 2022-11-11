‘Stored Solar’ Owner Of Biomass Plants, Files For Bankruptcy
Pinetree Power in Bethlehem, pictured here, and DG Whitefield could have a new owner, Stored Solar LLC, of Maine, but what the ownership looks like and what the company’s plans are to make the biomass plants viable are currently unclear. (File photo)

As it collects $100,000 per month per plant from ISO-New England whether its plants run or not, the Maine-based owner of wood-fired biomass facilities in Bethlehem, Whitefield and others in New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom has filed for bankruptcy.

And an emergency motion filed on Thursday at the federal bankruptcy court indicates that the West Enfield, Maine-based Stored Solar Enterprises LLC is asking the court to approve a sale of seven plants and some of its assets and to schedule an auction for Nov. 23.

