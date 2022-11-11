‘Stored Solar’ Owner Of Biomass Plants, Files For Bankruptcy

As it collects $100,000 per month per plant from ISO-New England whether its plants run or not, the Maine-based owner of wood-fired biomass facilities in Bethlehem, Whitefield and others in New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom has filed for bankruptcy.
And an emergency motion filed on Thursday at the federal bankruptcy court indicates that the West Enfield, Maine-based Stored Solar Enterprises LLC is asking the court to approve a sale of seven plants and some of its assets and to schedule an auction for Nov. 23.
On Friday, state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, said some people have been looking at the facilities with an interest in possibly buying them and taking them over.
In addition, he said some New Hampshire lawmakers will be advancing bills in the 2023 legislative session to boost the biomass industry.
On Sept. 14, Stored Solar, which bought the plants in Bethlehem, Whitefield, Ryegate and in other towns, and which soon filed for tax abatements in Bethlehem and Whitefield, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maine.
According to the filing, Stored Solar has between 100 and 200 creditors, between $50 million and $100 million in assets, between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities, and the company “continues to operate its business as a debtor in possession.”
Bankruptcy filings state that Stored Solar, which was incorporated in 2016, owns and operates seven biomass-fueled renewable energy plants in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire that produce energy that is transmitted to ISO-New England, which manages the region’s bulk electric system, and it earns payments from ISO-NE for maintaining them as available renewable energy electricity sources.
The Stored Solar plants are in Enfield and Jonesboro, Maine; Bethlehem, Whitefield, Tamworth, and Springfield, New Hampshire; and Fitchburg, Mass.
According to the company, Stored Solar has 87 employees.
The company told that court that it has had to idle some plants and defer necessary maintenance because of cash flow constraints resulting from the retention of payments and renewable energy credits (RECs) from ISO-NE by Stored Solar’s primary secured creditor, Hartree Partners.
The company is asking the court for interim authority to use cash collateral from the proceeds of accounts receivable and the sale of RECs, to satisfy its ordinary operating expenses, including its payroll and related charges, pending a final order from the court regarding the permanent use of cash collateral to “preserve the value of its business for the benefit of all creditors of the estate.”
Without the use of cash collateral, company attorneys say Stored Solar will not have sufficient cash resources to operate the plants and will be forced to cease operations and liquidate all of its assets.
In a statement filed with the bankruptcy court, William Harrington, manager for Stored Solar, said the aggregate value of the company’s plants, which are collectively capable of producing up to 136 megawatts per hour, is $35 million, which is “substantially greater than the amounts owed to creditors.”
In Thursday’s emergency motion asking the court to approve a sale of its assets, Stored Solar lists the facilities in Bethlehem, Whitefield and in the five other communities, but not the Ryegate Power Station in Vermont.
Harrington has previously not returned telephone calls for comment about the company’s plans.
On Friday, he was reached by phone, but declined to comment on the bankruptcy, any sale of the plants, and the company’s plans and future in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom.
In 2021, some towns that received tax abatement requests from Stored Solar initially denied them because they could not verify ownership.
According to correspondence from a Stored Solar representative with the town of Whitefield, the company owes delinquent taxes on the Whitefield plant.
The original valuation for the Whitefield plant was $1.75 million, though Stored Solar, in its tax abatement application filed with the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals, argued that it bought three plants, including the Whitefield and Bethlehem facilities, for $200,000 each. (In 2020, the Bethlehem property had been assessed at $894,600 for land and buildings).
Whitefield selectmen denied the company’s tax abatement.
In March 2022, Stored Solar entered into a settlement agreement with the town of Whitefield to resolve its tax abatement case.
That agreement set the valuation of the plant there at $200,000 for the tax year 2020 and $839,900 for tax years 2021 and 2022, with an agreement to reassess the property in 2023.
On Oct. 19, Vermont Digger reported that timber suppliers to the Ryegate Power Station were reporting payment problems with Stored Solar and late payments.
In 2017, the Bangor Daily News in Maine reported late payments to suppliers and a lawsuit against the company seeking $34,000.
According to the Open Corporates database, Stored Solar is owned by Fahim Samaha.
Future
The biomass industry in New Hampshire, which had been heavily subsidized since the plants went online in the late 1980s, took a big hit in 2019 when Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill that would have required electric distribution companies, like Eversource Energy, to purchase renewable energy credits to help keep the wood-fired plants running until they became self-sufficient and could compete on the wholesale market.
Past legislative efforts to temporarily subsidize the plants met with resistance.
Afterward, some facilities were idled across New Hampshire, though some have resumed limited operations.
Biomass supporters say the plants serve an important role by taking the low-grade wood from New Hampshire forests to keep the forests healthy and by helping to make the state’s energy portfolio more diverse as well as more renewable.
They say the industry supports jobs at the plants, as well as indirect jobs for those working at local businesses and supporting industries, and biomass boosts economic activity in communities.
At one time, the plants in Whitefield and Bethlehem each employed some 20 area residents.
“I know that there might be people looking at these plants and they could be interested in taking these plants back because the market has changed so drastically for energy,” said Merner, a biomass supporter who in 2022 co-sponsored a successful bill to create a low-grade wood commission. “That’s our hope going forward, that these plants get picked back up. Right now, we don’t have capacity in our electric market. We are so dependent on natural gas through ISO-New England that we don’t have enough gas if we have a really cold winter.”
In addition to the plants possibly falling under new ownership, lawmakers are gearing up to file some biomass-related bills for next year, he said.
It wasn’t too many years ago when the grid was about 35 percent natural gas, but on peak days currently it can go as high as 72 percent, said Merner.
That increase came after the decommissioning of some oil and gas plants and some nuclear power plants.
Meanwhile, wind and solar energy are currently unable to make up that gap, said Merner.
“If we have a real cold snap, the gas has to go to the homes first,” he said. “A lot of New England homes run on natural gas. Energy is a big concern right now that’s why these rates are through the roof.”
The low-grade wood commission’s objectives include finding a method for a fair assessing of the plants, gathering input from across the industry, and developing a solid plan, said Merner.
Energy is a complex issue, he said.
“We had a Nov. 1 deadline for the commission, but we just ran out of time,” said Merner. “It was just too much information. We made a motion in October to continue it into next year. It’s a fast-track refile so we can start meeting next spring.
For years, the daily open market rate was 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour, but it costs biomass plants 7 cents to make electricity, and while they get the RECs, making a go of it was tough, said Merner.
“They still really couldn’t compete in these markets with the daily rates,” he said.
Under the ISO-NE agreement, each biomass plant is on standby.
“If they are ready to be turned on by ISO-New England, they get $100,000 a month to just sit there, but they have to be able to turn on,” said Merner. “Each of those plants is getting $1.2 million a year even if we don’t take their electricity.”
But now, with current prices, it is more feasible for them to get into the market, he said.
