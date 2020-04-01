Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Adnan Terzic, a store associate at Natural Provisions, checks a customer out from behind a plastic divider screen installed in recent days to protect employees - and customers. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
At Ocean State Job Lot in St. Johnsbury, customers are asked to use cards to pay to keep employees from having to touch cash or checks at this scary time for workers on the front lines. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Natural Provisions store associate Adnan Terzic poses Tuesday with store co-owner Mark Grenier, near the checkout where a new Plexiglas divider screen separates customers and the cashiers. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Adnan Terzic, a store associate at Natural Provisions, checks a customer out from behind a plastic divider screen installed in recent days to protect employees - and customers. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
At Ocean State Job Lot in St. Johnsbury, customers are asked to use cards to pay to keep employees from having to touch cash or checks at this scary time for workers on the front lines. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Dollar Tree in the Green Mountain Mall is offering early shopping hours for seniors and people who are vulnerable to coronavirus due to health conditions. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
No more re-usable bags in Vermont, as this sandwich board sign outside Natural Provisions in St. J makes plain on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Curbside pickup and deliveries are now offered at many stores. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
At Natural Provisions in St. Johnsbury, customers must use gloves to bag items in the bulk room. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Natural Provisions store associate Adnan Terzic poses Tuesday with store co-owner Mark Grenier, near the checkout where a new Plexiglas divider screen separates customers and the cashiers. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Natural Provisions co-owner Mark Grenier poses with the self-serve hand sanitizer dispenser inside the store on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.