This year, I decorated the Christmas tree by myself.
And it gave me quiet space to allow the ornaments to speak to me as I selected them one by one.
My husband helped get the lights and wooden ‘cranberry’ garland hung, with us passing the wound-up long strands of both behind the tree and around and around.
He went out to shovel snow last weekend after helping with those two parts of the tree decorating, and I was on my own. The kids are long since grown.
I opened the first of our two big buckets of decorations and began … every year there are comments about which old handmade ornaments featuring school-aged photos should no longer be hung, perhaps even discarded.
That is not going to be happening!
In fact, as I carefully removed the handmade ornaments from my daughter and son’s childhoods first, and carefully placed those treasured keepsakes on the beautiful tree we cut down with our son a few days before, my Christmas spirit - and nostalgia - kicked in.
The one decoration that goes on the tree every year that we all laugh about is Grady’s handmade fish.
It’s paper, and puffed up and stapled with some type of filling, and decorated in a swirl of colored paints, a project from his early school days, no hanger, nothing that rings of the Christmas season, but when he was a very little boy he made it and was quite proud of it and placed it on the tree.
It’s been up there on our family tree for 20+ years since.
And then the little ornaments with the kids’ school pictures on them, some store-bought elf ornaments, others little handcrafted treats made with the help of thoughtful teachers, such as a little plastic measuring cup with glitter glued around the edges of the circle and a childhood photo carefully placed inside, a bit of ribbon connecting to the handle.
There are ornaments that mark the children’s years growing up, of pets no longer with us but always in our hearts, many monkeys, a childhood favorite animal, button ornaments and felt ones, too, along with pine cone and clothespin ones made during our oft Saturday night craft nights with Aunt ‘Nita, our longtime neighbor in Connecticut with whom we are very close still. Her handmade stockings for two of us still come out every year, too.
Angels recall family who have passed on, and some ornaments were gifted for important milestones: I was the matchmaker for two friends and served as their maid of honor, and on the back of a wooden angel, my friend Rodican Rose Bonn penned “In gratitude.”
I also treasure a few decorations that aren’t on the tree, but likewise create our Christmas scene, including the wood burning on a piece of wood my son made to hang outside our former home when he was small and mis-spelled ‘merry’, it reads: WELCOME MEERY X-MAS!
My son also had a mini tree one year he called “George” and we have a small paper bag of diminutive ornaments that don’t come out much, but remind me of his adoring his tiny personal tree when he was very little.
Our ornaments tell the stories of our lives, of our children’s lives and of the meaning of Christmas.
I reached out to readers to ask for their favorite ornament stories to be shared, and heard from several:
• The Rev. Joel Stoddert, pastor of the Lyndon Center Baptist Church, shared this: “My favorite ornament is our tree topper, an angel. It was on my maternal grandparents’ trees ‘til I was a little boy, then our home’s ‘til I was in college, & ours ever since. Aprile & I aren’t done decorating until the creche is up & the angel’s atop that year’s tree!”
• Jade Monahan Walker of Franconia shared about the ornaments she and her late brother were gifted as children, featuring their names. Those ornaments remain among her most treasured, she shared this week, saying, “These hang on my tree. My brother Jason and me. 1979. Now I share with my daughter Jaysyn.” She said, “They were made for us when I was 5 and my brother 9. My brother passed away at 31, so it’s special to me to still have some of these childhood ornaments.”
• Radha Marlow of Lyndonville shared this, “When my girls were little we took them on the polar express. At the end of the ride they were given a bell and told that it came from Rudolph’s harness. As soon as we got home my oldest (Camryn) asked if we could hang it next to the star on the top of the tree and leave a note for Santa so that he could return it to Rudolph. Of course, Santa left a note thanking them and told them Rudolph wanted them to keep it as a gift. It has held that spot every Christmas for the past 18 years …”
• Dan Jones of Lyndonville shared this, “My favorite memory is that my aunt always gives me an ornament each year and it’s the one gift I’m allowed to open before Christmas. We’ve continued that tradition with my stepson, and this year my husband started the tradition of having our annual Christmas card photo turned into an ornament. The traditions and the memories they hold are the most special.”
• Rachel Roy of Burke shared, “I don’t have a photo, but my parents and I had matching ornaments of little felt mice sleeping in walnut shells. My mouse’s quilt was the same fabric as the quilt I used, crafted by my aunt. I was going to create similar ones for my children but my son has a nut allergy.”
• Christine Miller, who summers at Joe’s Pond in West Danville, shared this, “Besides my big tree, I have a little Charlie Brown tree on which I hang all the handmade ornaments from kids, grand kids, friends and family. The star on top was made by my husband, John S. Moore in the 50s. My grandmother crocheted the snowflakes. I just love this little tree and all the memories.”
