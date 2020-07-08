A large pine tree lies uprooted in the Glenside Lane mobile home development in North Concord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A quick-moving but powerful storm blew through the development, uprooting and snapping trees. Four mobile homes sustained damage. The tree pictured crashed down on a porch and broke a window of a home belonging to Gordon Gardner and his wife.

