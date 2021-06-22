The line of storms that swept through the state left a swath of downed trees and power outages around the region and rattled a family in East St. Johnsbury when a large tree fell on their home Monday evening.
“The rain was horizontal and the winds were howling,” said Richard Kroeger of Old Concord Road in East St. Johnsbury. “I was freaking out and I thought these trees are going to come down on our home.”
Kroeger said his family was watching the storm from various vantage points in their house when a box elder in their back yard toppled over and landed on one of the home’s gables, causing moderate damage.
At the same time trees in their front yard fell into the road, pulling power lines down with it and ripping their power meter right off the side of their house.
“I thought it couldn’t get any worse and it was like someone hit the turbo,” Kroeger said of a sudden and brief intensity in the wind that brought down the tree.
The damage at his property was just a sampling of the damage that was experienced up and down the road that runs next to the Moose River.
Like others along the stretch, neighbor Neil White was surveying the damage in his yard Tuesday morning as crews from Green Mountain Power cut their way through the toppled trees and worked to reconnect homes.
A couple of trees had fallen on White’s property, including one in his front yard that narrowly missed a camper parked in the drive.
His meter was also torn from his home in the storm.
Several crews from GMP were on scene throughout the morning and more staff arrived with the sound of chainsaws, utility trucks and the occasional generator could be heard.
“It’s crazy. I’ve been here 21 years and we’ve never had anything like this,” said Kroeger, who estimated that there were hundreds of trees down just in his neighborhood. Some of them were completely uprooted and several feet in diameter.
As the GMP crews worked their way up the road neighbors gathered in the road to swap stories and survey the damage, remarking on changed views and the loss of shade trees that had stood for decades.
Kristin Kelly, of Green Mountain Power, said crews worked through the night and well into Tuesday. GMP restored power to over 18,000 customers statewide. In the NEK there were still several hundred without power as of Tuesday morning between the various utilities but service was restored by dinner time, according to the VtOutages.org.
The remaining outages in Caledonia County were in St. Johnsbury, Kirby, Concord, Lunenburg and Guildhall, following the storm’s west to east path.
The National Weather Service issued a severe storm alert prior to the storm’s arrival and there were reports of up to 1-inch hail in St. Johnsbury and Littleton, according to public filed storm reports on the National Weather Service.
Mark Breen, Senior Meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum, said the storm produced wind gusts up to 56 mph, which are the highest recorded gusts in recent years. The storm also brought 1.5 inches of rain which is a new daily rainfall record for June 22.
Retired Fairbanks meteorologist Steve Maleski said June and July are the most common months for severe thunderstorms in northern Vermont as the polar jet stream withdraws to its summer position, which can cause strong wind fields and temperature differentials.
Maleski encouraged residents to submit ground-truth reports of weather damage on the website for the Burlington office of the National Weather Service to verify the warnings that get issued. Details can be found at https://www.weather.gov/btv/ on the “Submit A Storm Report” link.
