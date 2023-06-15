Stormwater Improvement Project To Break Ground In Newport
Buy Now

Numia Medical bought the former Teddy Bear plant in Newport City in 2011. (File Photo)

NEWPORT — Starting in mid-July, the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA), in partnership with the City of Newport, will break ground on a stormwater improvement project on Farrant Street near the Newport Marina and former Numia Medical Technology building.

According to the MWA, the project will prevent approximately 19.8 pounds of phosphorus and over 1,000 pounds of sediment from entering Lake Memphremagog each year. The work will include approximately 600 feet of new storm drain, multiple catch-basins, a grit separator, and a 3,500 square-foot gravel treatment wetland. The project will capture and treat stormwater runoff from over 125 acres in the Lake Road and Prouty Bay neighborhoods.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments