HARDWICK — It’s hard to miss the Lamoille River as it winds through downtown Hardwick toward Lake Champlain.
It’s a recreational, economic, and scenic resource that’s now a step closer to being protected by a recently-completed project under the parking lot downtown at 64 North Main St.
The project was first identified in a 2012 stormwater mapping report funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The report showed the paths that stormwater in Hardwick took from surfaces such as parking lots, roads, and rooftops into streams, rivers, and lakes.
While rainfall mixing directly into rivers and lakes isn’t a problem, that’s not the case when it travels long distances over impervious surfaces and picks up dirt and pollutants, including phosphorus, pointed out Emily Finnegan, district manager of Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD) in St. Johnsbury, which managed the project with support from Vermont’s Clean Water Initiative.
The stormwater report revealed the contribution of two municipal drainage systems under the parking lot at 64 North Main St. “Prior to this fall, those systems released untreated stormwater collected from 31 acres, including 9.3 acres of impervious surfaces, into the Lamoille River,” Finnegan said. “This project directs stormwater from the two drainage systems through one of three underground water filtration units that remove solids and debris. The water then flows through a maze of perforated pipes, then slowly infiltrates stone installed around the pipes and into the surrounding ground.”
Overflow rain during major storms empties into the river through two pipes in the stone wall bordering the lot. This new system, completed in September, will reduce the phosphorus getting to Lake Champlain by an estimated 14.29 kilograms per year. “This is significant,” Finnegan noted. “For context, the state has set a goal to reduce 39.8 kilograms per year of phosphorus going to the Lamoille Watershed as part of the effort to clean up Lake Champlain, so this single project would help meet more than a third of that goal.”
Projects on this scale require coordination and cooperation among many stakeholders, including landowners and town officials. “Identifying a project is just the first step,” Finnegan explained. “As organizations focused on protecting natural resources, we can identify all the projects we want, but unless we have support from the town and private landowners, it’s impossible to actually do the project.”
“It was really great to interact with people on the street as the project was going in,” said Jessica Louisos, who worked on the design and provided construction oversight with SLR International Corporation. “Initially I could see that they were skeptical when they first approached, and it was cool to see their energy change as I explained the project.”
