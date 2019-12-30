Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
CRAWFORD’S PURCHASE — Early Sunday morning, personnel from multiple agencies responded to the Jefferson Notch Road snowmobile trail to assist a family whose vehicle had become stuck miles in from a maintained road after following GPS directions.
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 28, personnel from New Hampshire Fish and Game, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue and New Hampshire State Police were called upon to assist two adults and five children who were stranded in a minivan 2.4 miles up Jefferson Notch Road from Base Station Road. Authorities were advised that no one was injured, but that the calling party was asking for assistance to get everyone to safety as their vehicle was stuck on the side of the road and they were running out of fuel.
