Strange Developments In Attempted Decapitation Case

The attempted decapitation case against a Lisbon, N.H. man has taken a sad and puzzling turn.
Dereck Hamel, 57, was charged two years ago with multiple crimes for allegedly trying to chop a woman’s head off with an ax at her Northeast Kingdom home.
But according to public documents, the alleged victim in the case died in early October of 2021 at a friend’s house in Groton.
And as of Thursday, the Vermont State Police investigation into her death continues and the cause and manner of her death have not been publicly released.
In addition, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office is now actively fighting efforts by the defense to have the most serious charge against Hamel dismissed even though prosecutors have lost their key witness.
Hamel has pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident to charges of felony 1st degree attempted murder, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services.
He remains in a New Hampshire jail on a parole violation related to a prior aggravated sexual assault conviction. Hamel was out on parole when he allegedly tried to kill Mary Ellen Corbett, 59, with an ax.
Axe Incident
According to court documents, Hamel had been in a prior relationship with Corbett but when she returned to her home on July 1, 2020, Hamel was in the house waiting for her. Police say Hamel had an ax in his hand and announced he was there to kill her.
“Hamel gestured to Corbett and said ‘put your head right here’ telling her to lay her head on the kitchen table,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Stacia Geno in her report. “He told her that (he) loved her and said, ‘the time is now.’”
Police said Corbett defended herself with a chair as Hamel swung the ax which struck her on the left side of her face and her arm. But Hamel fled the scene after Corbett stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
Hamel was later located by New Hampshire authorities at his home in Lisbon where he was taken into custody by officers from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
In January of 2021, Hamel tried to convince the court to allow him to have contact with Corbett to discuss “division of property” issues. But the court denied the request after Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski made her argument.
“The lifting of the ‘no contact’ raises serious concerns for the state and our position is that it is absolutely atrocious to consider lifting a no-contact order between a defendant and a victim where the defendant has attempted to murder her with an ax,” said Zaleski.
Mysterious Death
On Oct. 3, 2021, state police learned that Corbett had died but a press release about the death investigation was not issued until three weeks later.
“The decedent is identified as 59-year-old Mary Ellen Corbett,” reads the VSP press release issued on Oct. 28, 2021. “A determination on the cause and manner of death is awaiting final autopsy results, including toxicology, from the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington…Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks…”
But four months after Corbett was pronounced dead her death certificate still shows the cause and manner of death to be “pending investigation.”
Vermont State Police confirmed on Thursday that the investigation into Corbett’s death remains “open and ongoing.”
The Argument
A search of Caledonia Superior Court records on Thursday revealed a motion filed on Dec. 16, 2021, by Hamel’s defense attorney Sam Swope to dismiss the attempted first-degree murder charge against his client.
Attorney Swope argued in his motion that the charge should be dismissed due to the death of Corbett.
“No other witnesses were present inside the residence to observe the alleged incident,” wrote Attorney Swope. “Probable cause for the alleged crime was primarily based on the testimonial statements produced by the putative victim (Corbett). However, on October 3rd, 2021, this individual was found deceased…Consequently, all unconfronted testimonial statements made to law enforcement by the now-deceased putative victim are now inadmissible.”
But on January 18, State’s Attorney Zaleski filed a response to Swope’s motion.
“The State opposes defense counsel’s assertion and asserts it has substantial admissible evidence as to Count 5 (attempted murder),” wrote Zaleski. “The State is prepared to litigate the issue and requests an all-day evidentiary hearing to do so.”
A hearing on the matter has not yet been scheduled in Caledonia Superior Court.
