Stratford Farmer Nominated To Take Over NHF&G

Dairy farmer Scott Mason of North Stratford will be nominated as the next executive director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Tuesday.
Mason runs Northwinds Farm and is the former chair of the American Farm Bureau Federation national Dairy Committee.
His nomination will be taken up at Wednesday’s meeting of the Executive Council.
“I wish to thank Governor Sununu for his confidence in nominating me to be the next Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department,” said Mason in a statement. “I have hunted and fished all my life in New Hampshire, and, as a farmer and landowner, I understand the principles behind conserving our natural resources for future generations. With Executive Council approval, I look forward to helping New Hampshire protect it’s wildlife and it’s outdoor recreation traditions that make our state special.”
Mason and his wife have owned and operated Northwinds Farm for more than 25 years.
During that time Mason has served his community as a selectman and planning board member, according to his application letter.
He has served on the New Hampshire Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau, University System Board of Trustees (representing the Agricultural Industry), and in January was appointed to serve on the New Hampshire Milk Premium Fund Board representing dairy farmers. He also serves on the N.H. USDA Farm Services Agency state committee.
He recently spent eight years working away from the farm as a communication consultant to Elevare Communications based in Concord, where he worked with town governments, state leaders, landowners and business owners. His duties encompassed government relations, communications, community relations and legal matters.
For Mason, it continues a journey that began years ago, when he took up hunting, fishing and sport shooting as a teenager.
“Since I was 16 years old, I have held a NH hunting and fishing license. I have hunted deer, bear, grouse, woodcock, pheasant, rabbit, grey squirrel, woodchuck, and coyotes. I have enjoyed fishing for salmon, trout, cusk, flounder, bass, horn pout, and pickerel. I’ve ·gathered oysters, dug clams, ice fished, and done a little surf casting. I enjoy target shooting with both rifles and pistols and sporting clays. I’ve even dabbled a bit with fly tying,” Mason wrote in his application letter. “Over the years I have had the pleasure of living or working in nine out of our ten counties in New Hampshire.”
Today Mason and his wife farm about 400 tillable acres along the Connecticut River. Their Jersey herd is currently ranked sixth in New England for Genomic Jersey Production Index.
If Mason’s nomination is approved, he would replaced outgoing director Glenn Normandeau, who has served 12 years.
Last fall the 11-member New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission voted not to recommend Normandeau for a fourth four-year term and established a search committee.
