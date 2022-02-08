State and local authorities on Tuesday announced the death of a Stratford man, who died Monday afternoon in a house fire.
A woman suffered injuries from the fire.
According to a press release by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey and Stratford Hollow Fire Chief Charles Stinson III, a call was received about 4:15 p.m. for a reported structure fire in a mobile home located at 20 Cheever Rd.
The Stratford Hollow Fire Department responded to the scene and encountered a dwelling with heavy smoke and fire conditions.
Mutual aid was provided by the Groveton, Lancaster and Colebrook fire departments and Groveton Ambulance.
Station coverage was provided by the Stark Fire Department.
One adult female victim was rescued from the home by bystanders.
She was transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital.
During suppression efforts, an adult male victim was located in the residence, deceased.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.
At this time, the deceased victim has not been positively identified.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Toomey reminded all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home.
In the event of a fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1.
Keep exits clear of debris and have a home fire escape plan. Have heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis and keep at least a three-to-five-foot clearance around any heating appliance from combustible materials.
Those with questions about fire safety in their home are encouraged to contact their local fire department or the state fire marshal’s office, at 223-4289.
