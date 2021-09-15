Strong Opposition Voiced In Colebrook To Proposed Health Merger

Voicing concerns about what they say could be hikes in prescription drug prices, reduced quality of care and lost jobs, some Coos residents and employees at Indian Stream Health Center strongly oppose the proposed merger of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Indian Stream.
Proponents of a merger between the two Colebrook facilities, however, said ISHC is losing money and a merger with UCVH and a change from ISHC’s current designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center to a designated Rural Health Clinic operated by Weeks Medical Center under the auspices of North Country Healthcare (the nonprofit parent of UCVH and WMC) is needed to ensure a continuity of providers and a stabilization of quality and affordable primary care in the region.
On Tuesday, an in-person and virtual public hearing was held in Colebrook and facilitated by the Charitable Trust Unit of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, the entity reviewing the proposed merger that will make the decision to approve or deny it, likely before November.
ISHC, UCVH Support
Gail Fisher, chair of ISHC’s board of directors, spoke of the financial challenges of ISHC, which in early 2017 had been doing well with 4,000 patients, but began a downward slide after an investigation by the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration later that year into two of its providers because it was thought they were over-prescribing controlled substances and opioids.
“One was the number one prescriber in the state of New Hampshire and one was number seven,” she said. “So DEA flooded our health center, asked for records, and went through the whole investigative process. In doing so, one of the old-time providers resigned and many patients began to leave.”
Following that was difficulty in retaining providers and mounting debt.
“We get a substantial federal grant of $1.8 million a year, but that nowhere near is able to cover all our expenses,” said Fisher. “We depend on revenue, and as the visits got fewer and fewer, our revenue was going down. This continual turnover of providers is really the crux of what has caused us to look at merging.”
Without constant providers to develop relationships with, she said patients become dissatisfied.
In the fall of 2020, ISHC began looking at alternatives and explored a merger with two FQHCs in Plymouth and Berlin, but that didn’t pan out after the two facilities discovered they could not share in ISHC’s 340B discount pharmacy program.
UCVH ultimately made a proposal.
“We had conditions and one was they were going to operate a Rural Health Clinic,” said Fisher. “This was really important to us, that the merged facility would offer charity care to provide free care to patients in households where income is below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Self-pay discounts would be offered at approximately 40 percent off the charges for health care services. Behavioral health and substance abuse treatment would continue and 340B discount pricing would be available for our patients.”
A job fair was also held in July for ISHC employees who would be losing jobs, she said.
“I am a patient in this community first,” said Fisher. “I want nothing more than myself, my family, and my friends to have the best primary care. If I and my fellow board members didn’t think this merger was going to achieve that, we would have never recommended it to the community.”
Odette Crawford, chair of UCVH’s board of directors, said the hospital has an obligation to offer robust and effective primary care, and UCVH has already set up an RHC in the modular building at the hospital campus that is being operated by Weeks, under the same arrangement that would be in place at ISHC following the merger.
“UCVH is committed to providing a level of primary care services that will adequately replace, if not exceed, what has historically been provided at Indian Stream,” said Crawford. “UCVH feels this merger is in the best interests of the community and its patients and is essential to ensure that patients can continue to have access to quality primary care services in their own community.”
Opposition And Hope
Most of the more than a dozen residents and ISHC staff who provided testimony on Tuesday, though, were opposed to the merger.
The first to speak was John Fothergill, a former ISHC provider who, after the DEA investigation, set up his own practice in Colebrook.
Fothergill said he was the number one ISHC prescriber to whom Fisher was referring and said the DEA investigation came from a lack of communication.
“Unfortunately, when the DEA came up to Indian Stream, nobody spoke to the providers to get the truth,” he said.
Fothergill said all that the database that was used indicated was that he was seeing more Medicaid patients than any other provider in the state, and since that time, the rules in prescribing medications have tightened.
“We did not want patients doctor shopping in our building, so we said only myself and Dr. Moran can prescribe opioids,” said Fothergill, who added that the DEA “didn’t do their homework” and the ISHC board should have spoken to the providers.
“Indian Stream is disappearing,” he said. “The problem with that Federally Qualified Health Center disappearing is the $1.8 million that comes into that disappears, and that is a huge sum of money for this community. The idea that a rural clinic has the same culture as a Federally Qualified Health Center is not true … I am just horrified to think that the Federally Qualified Health Center we were ecstatic to get is just going to disappear because people didn’t open their mouths and talk, because the DEA had nothing.”
Sally Zankowski, an employee of ISHC and a former nurse at UCVH, voiced concerns about the claim that the merger will offer the same pharmacy and said the community needs to be assured that what it’s getting for a replacement pharmacy will be just as good.
“Some people who have a home and a job might not be able to afford $800-a-month insulin,” she said.
Zankowski also asked what happens after the merger agreement’s three-year term ends and if a RHC would remain a rural clinic after that time.
“We need to figure out if this merger is necessary and if it’s really what we need,” she said. “A FQHC, it’s a different culture … It would be a shame to lose that.”
UCVH officials said they do have the ability to offer 340B pharmacy pricing at the same level and will be working in conjunction with Weeks on a policy based on income and need, part of which is determining if a patient qualifies for expanded Medicaid.
They also said they have no intention of getting out after three years and the three-year term was included because federal rules have been changing rapidly.
Jordan Phinney, of Colebrook, said she worked at UCVH for seven years and ISHC for the last eight, but quit ISHC in April after she said didn’t want to compromise her ethics to support the merger.
She spoke of a 100-percent provider turnover, what she said is a board that didn’t listen to past or current employees, and a three-year agreement that allows North Country Healthcare to modify services afterward as it sees fit.
None of the staff supported the merger from the start and read between the lines and saw negative consequences, said Phinney.
“Changing the FQHC will change the benefits the federal government is willing to award,” she said. “Millions of dollars will no longer flow into our communities.”
To applause, she said, “Keep Indian Stream as an independent Federally Qualified Health Center and the only safety net for our communities.”
Colebrook resident, Linda Stonner said, “My reason for opposing the merger is it will change the whole culture of health care in the Colebrook area and surrounding towns. I’m very concerned about the prescription drug benefit … because people whose scrips are several hundred dollars a month cannot afford them without a program like this, and I’m not hearing that the same kind of program will continue. Also, I’m concerned that key employees have lost jobs and they were not offered jobs through the job fair.”
Jaimie Phillips, nursing director at ISHC, said there is no current employee at ISHC who doesn’t think changes are needed, but she’s not convinced those changes need to be through a merger with North Country Healthcare.
“As a Federally Qualified Health Center, we receive federal funding to provide health care to patients who may otherwise face financial or social limitations in seeking health care,” she said.
She suggested that the sliding scale fee for the pharmacy program might not be as generous as what a FQHC can offer.
West Stewartstown resident, Betsy Gray, who also opposes a merger, said she worked in ISHC’s billing department for five years and saw how difficult it was for patients, including elderly and disabled patients and working families, to pay their bills.
“On Feb. 3, our board made a decision that was not supported by any of our employees,” said Gray.
Voicing hope for the merger was Ray Gorman, a Colebrook selectman and Coos County commissioner, who has been approached by a number of residents with concerns, most about the pharmacy.
“I’ve used Indian Stream and can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done over the last 30 years for my family,” he said. “These folks are outstanding. I really hope the folks at UCVH and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster will do the same, and I think they will … As long as possible, please try to take care of the people who need those prescriptions badly at a reasonable price … That is something Indian Stream did a great job of. The other comment I was getting was concerns about jobs. Do the best you can to take on as many people as you can.”
The public comment period for sending emails or comments by mail ends Friday.
Under the law, the merger application, which was submitted in May, must be approved or denied within six months.
“Under the law, we have until November to make our decision,” said Tom Donovan, director of the attorney general’s Charitable Trust Division. “We will make our decision before the deadline, likely. We very much appreciate the comments we received today and will consider all of them seriously as we review the documentation.”
UCVH serves 20 communities and 8,500 patients in its service area of Coos County, the Northeast Kingdom, and Maine.
ISHC is a primary care outpatient facility that serves Coos County and areas in the NEK and Maine and has locations in Colebrook and Canaan.
The purpose a FQHC and RHC is to serve shortage areas and both are certified by Medicare and must comply with Medicare’s health and safety standards.
If the merger is approved, ISHC would convert to an RHC operated under the RHC license of Weeks Medical Center and managed by Weeks, but branded as a North Country Healthcare UCVH program.
