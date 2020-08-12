Local Representatives Appointed To Vermont House Committees

Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Orleans-Caledonia

BARTON - Incumbent Rep. Vicki Strong of Albany and Jeannine Young of Craftsbury won the Republican primary for the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House District.

Strong, a long-time incumbent, led the four-person field with 724 votes or 40 percent in Tuesday’s primary. Young received 389 votes or 21.4 percent.

