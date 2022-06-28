LITTLETON — The cause of the brush fire that burned more than an acre at the Alderbook shooting range on Sunday is probably a bullet that struck a rock and created a spark, Littleton fire officials said on Tuesday.
The fire has been contained, but is still being monitored.
Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen described a stubborn fire that burned hot and brought with it the challenges of distance, strong winds, and temperatures that soared north of 90 degrees.
“It was a very difficult fire just because of the access to get out there,” he said. “We had to use UTVs, and unfortunately for a while, some of the crews had to walk in and out to the scene to get to it just because of how far out it was. We couldn’t get any of the apparatus out there.”
In all, some six dozen firefighters from more than half a dozen towns responded.
The Littleton, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lancaster, Whitefield, Woodsville, Monroe, Woodstock, and Lincoln departments turned out as well as Franconia Fire, which covered the scene and the Littleton fire station, and Lisbon Ambulance, which also covered the Littleton station.
“In total, including everybody at the station, we had 72 people involved in this,” said McQuillen.
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, which is now the monitoring body at the site, also responded for assistance.
The call came in at 1:19 p.m. Sunday, when someone at the range observed the fire at the end of one of the upper shooting ranges, in an area that had passed from the town of Bethlehem back into the town of Littleton.
“The initial crews could see the fire and walked out to it to size it up,” said McQuillen.
Responding firefighters loaded up the UTVs with equipment and made multiple trips, he said.
Hard work came after some good fortune.
“Luckily, there were people out there who saw the fire and they did attempt to put it out using a dry-chem extinguisher,” said McQuillen. “They thought they put it out and they called us just to let us know. We were going out there with the understanding that it was pretty much out and we were going to use one of the extinguishers … to put some water on it and make sure it was completely extinguished. As they pulled in, it started up again and took off. Within that short period of time, it got to be well over an acre in size. It spread fairly quickly.”
The first big job was to dig a hand-line around the fire to prevent it from spreading any further.
With that many people on the scene and with temperatures above 90, a rotation between firefighting and firefighters resting to hydrate was necessary, said McQuillen.
“There was no shade out there for the crew in the blazing sun by the rocks,” he said. “We had to send them out to work for 30 to 40 minutes and bring them back to hydrate them and then get them back involved. Get them re-hydrated and back into some air conditioning is basically what we were doing.”
There were no injuries.
“It was a very hot fire,” said McQuillen. “It spread quickly out there and it burned really deep on us. In some spots, we were digging two feet into the ground where it burned through the duff and root systems. It was very hot in the middle. The heat that was coming basically incinerated everything in that 1 1/2-acre area. It was just completely burned up.”
The fire came from a combination of factors, but it was basically the dryness that began earlier in the year, he said.
“We’ve gotten some rain to replenish things, but at the end of the winter we didn’t have a lot of snow-pack to come off the mountains,” said McQuillen. “We had a brook out there we were trying to get water out of and it just wasn’t running deep enough for us to be able to use that as a water source. We ended up using water from the trucks and tankers to do the extinguishment.”
At 8 p.m. on Sunday, after crews worked for nearly seven hours, McQuillen made the decision to call it a day and return on Monday.
“We had a pretty good fire line dug around the fire and we extinguished a lot of the very hot spots that we had on the edge so they wouldn’t continue to spread,” he said. “Because it was getting dark and we still needed to back out of the woods, I made the decision I was going to pull everyone off the fire for the night.”
On Monday morning, crews returned to reevaluate where they were and worked on the fire for another four hours to do the final extinguishing
“We didn’t get a whole of rain [Monday] morning, but we had 20 minutes of downpour,” said McQuillen. “It was an added bonus for us, but it wasn’t enough to put the fire out. We still had to dig and get underneath it and we used a lot of water. I’d say it’s contained at this point. What we’ve done is transitioned. The state of New Hampshire, Forest and Lands fire patrol, has taken over monitoring and making sure that it doesn’t spread and go anywhere.”
He called it a fire that was creeping on the crews who were fighting it.
“The underside was so dry, the fire would burn underneath that duff layer and it would actually pop up in different spots from underneath the ground as opposed to burning across the top of it,” said McQuillen. “I think something hit a rock and created a spark and it was just hot enough to land and it created a fire. It’s one of those things where it could have started the day before and it sat there and smoldered in the dry wind. Then it gets to that condition where it finally lights up and the fire spreads.”
It’s not the first time he’s worked on a brush fire caused by a bullet that created a spark.
“They had a shooting range in Londonderry, where I previously worked, and the same thing happened down there a couple of years ago,” said McQuillen.
Luckily, someone saw the Littleton fire before it took off, unlike the wildfire that occurred in Albany, N.H., several days ago, he said.
“In Albany, they had eight or 10 acres that burned,” said McQuillen. “We could have been facing the same thing here.”
He thanked North Country firefighters for responding to Littleton.
“It was a long day and it was hot for the firefighters who were on the scene, but they did a tremendous job in putting the fire out,” he said.
During Monday’s Littleton Select Board meeting, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau thanked firefighters for their fast response.
McQuillen advised people that conditions remain dry and they should exercise caution, even though some might feel that it’s green enough and there’s been plenty of rain.
“Some people don’t realize that when we get those heavy downpours, a lot of that rain doesn’t get to absorb into the ground because it runs off when it comes so quickly, as opposed to a light rain over three or four hours,” said McQuillen. “That water penetrates and sinks into the ground. When it doesn’t absorb in the ground, a day of dry windy conditions dries that top layer right back out again.”
