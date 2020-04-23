LYNDON CENTER — A Zoom meeting with Northern Vermont University President Elaine Collins and members of the NVU Student Government Association (SGA) on Wednesday night had a celebratory, but cautionary, tone after the university was spared closure.
A question on the SGA meeting Zoom line was about how students, other than seniors, could trust their educations by coming back to NVU.
Kate Henriques, the SGA president for the Lyndon campus, moderated the meeting, on which 73 people participated, she said on Thursday.
Henriques said the battle had been won, but the war to save NVU is not over.
“I think that we have really good ideas on the table,” Henriques said. “Marketing for the colleges is going to have to work extra hard in order to boost enrollment after this. I have every faith that they will be able to. We can all agree that NVU is special and I think the students will stay. They fought for it so hard because they want to return.”
Michael Fox, NVU’s dean of enrollment and marketing, said that even on the heels of the chancellor withdrawing the closure proposal, applications and student deposits came in for the fall term.
Recruitment efforts for the fall term already had been made more challenging amid the Coronavirus, and shutdown of in-person recruitment efforts, but Fox said staff are working hard to drum up enrollment and are being creative in how they can reach prospective students.
NVU President Collins said the university was in a “period of waiting right now; we’re waiting to see what the legislators will offer. I have talked to them and talked to them and they have assured me they are working on this diligently.”
The chancellor said the VSCS system required $25 million to stay afloat for the coming year.
A legislative lifeline for the campuses in jeopardy “will give tremendous confidence, it’s an investment into the future for Vermonters and it’s an investment into our own institution,” said Collins.
Peter Cormier, a senior who lives on campus, said he and others about to graduate — as well as alum generally — will more than likely be willing to help with recruitment of new students, by serving as volunteer ambassadors for NVU.
He said there will be the “trust aspect” for a time about the NVU stability for students considering enrolling.
He said alum could share the painful experience they just went through and earlier struggles to keep their school alive, but would shed light on why they fought so hard to preserve NVU.
“We can’t just assume everything is going to be business as usual,” said Collins. She said, “It’s absolutely critical that we secure the funding for the campuses and for the VSC for higher education.”
She said the economic impact of NVU is $113 million in the local economies.
More than 40,000 people signed a petition that began less than a week ago, urging state officials to find a way to save all three state college campuses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.