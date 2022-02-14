Student Petition Prompts WMRSD To Reevaluate Masking

The White Mountains Regional School District will formally review its mask protocols.
In response to a student petition, the school board on Feb. 7 agreed to reconvene the re-opening committee that set mask guidelines ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
The committee will determine if the mask rules need adjustment, and report back to the school board by March 10.
WMRSD currently requires universal masking at Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary, and masking at the high school during periods of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Discussing the matter last week, some School Board members expressed a tentative willingness to ease masking.
Board member Jim Brady of Jefferson said, “It’s time we really stop and think about it.”
The school district is taking action after student Katelynn Walker submitted a four-page petition on Jan. 28. It had 54 student signatures and stated that masking was having a negative impact on students and staff, and should be optional.
It reads in part, “We should get rid of the masks in school because it’s been dragged out for far too long.”
It ends, “You should consider fixing the mask issue in our school because it could help our mental health and make students and staff happy again.”
The re-opening committee will examine the public health facts, as well as the regulations in surrounding communities when reviewing the WMRSD mask policy.
Board member Bob Loiacono noted the school district’s existing policy would end masking when community transmission rates fall below “substantial” rates.
“I’ll be the first to vote away masks once the transmission rate is down. It may be a month from now,” he said.
However, some in attendance questioned if the transmission rate would ever fall below substantial, and board member Tara Giles noted that White Mountains Regional High School student-athletes are given conflicting guidance, wearing masks in some cases but not others, and frequently competing against unmasked opponents and in front of unmasked spectators.
“It sends them a mixed message,” she said.
Brady said discussions over masking were difficult but worth having.
“I know this is a difficult question. I know how scared parents get. But I think we really have to re-evaluate this,” he said
School Board member Herb Randall of Lancaster had raised the prospect of reduced masking two weeks earlier on WHEN. That suggestion received little support.
Since then, national and regional policies on masking have shifted dramatically.
Several states including Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island have loosened mask restrictions in response to dropping case numbers and increased vaccinations and testing infrastructure. Massachusetts is allowing its school mask mandate to expire on Feb. 28.
As of Friday, New Hampshire had 5,343 active cases, 174 hospitalizations, and a statewide vaccination rate of 62.8% (at least one dose).
Meanwhile the White Mountains Regional School District on Monday reported nine active cases (two at Lancaster Elementary, two at Whitefield Elementary, four at the high school and one in the central office).
Overall the district has reported 464 positive cases since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.