BETHLEHEM — For nearly two decades, The Rocks Estate has been hosting the annual tagging and loading of Trees For Troops.
Beginning in the second year, Bethlehem Elementary School fifth-graders have taken the lead in tagging the several hundred Christmas brought to the estate from donating tree farms in New Hampshire and Vermont and in loading them onto a tractor-trailer from FedEx, which each year ships them to a different military base.
From there, the trees are sent to servicemen and women across the nation to brighten their holidays.
In 2020, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BES students, who in past years have fund-raised and collected donations from local businesses, couldn’t participate.
This year, under a snow-flurried sky on Wednesday morning, they were back in action for the 16th annual loading of the Trees For Troops and were given a warm welcome by New Hampshire Department of Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper.
“This is really a great event, very special,” said Jasper. “Our troops are obviously very important to us as a nation and you’re going to really help give them some real Christmas cheer. You guys are the heroes coming out here today and doing this work. Thank you very much.”
He also thanked the growers and sponsors who make it happen, especially during a year that still brought some challenges.
“There is still a good number of donations,” said Jasper.
As for the fifth-graders, the only difference this year compared to previous years is they were masked and didn’t lead any fund-raising efforts because of the uncertainty of businesses, some of which are doing great and others still struggling, said BES Principal Sue Greenlaw.
This year, 19 BES students did the tagging and loading.
“It’s nice to get back to it again in a sort of normal situation,” said Greenlaw. “They were great about hopping right in and getting to work. Especially in today’s world, having these opportunities is important.”
Rocks Estate General Manager Nigel Manley said it was nice to have the school’s participation again.
He spoke of the Christmas tree challenges in this particular year, and said even with fewer trees available, The Rocks was still able to ship its annual average of 450 trees in 2021 for Trees For Troops.
“We’re still doing over 16,000 annually, so it worked well,” he said.
The situation that led to the fewer number of trees, which need to grow for a good number of years before they can be harvested, goes back more than a decade ago, to the Great Recession of 2007-2009, and to more recent factors.
“When you had the Recession, they planted fewer trees, some farms went out of business, and you’re feeling the effects of that now,” said Manley. “Then last year, the cut-your-own farms, in particular, got over-cut in a lot of places, because the first thing that you could do outside safely during the pandemic was going to a cut-your-own farm. Basically, they got over-cut, so those farms call us, as wholesalers, for more trees. It’s a domino effect.”
Nationally, though, there have been 1.3 million new seedlings now planted, more than in the previous 10 years, and that will pay dividends with more trees in the future, he said.
Manley, who serves on the board for the National Christmas Tree Association and is on the board for the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of the association that does Trees For Troops, said other Christmas tree challenges include a drought in the Midwest that affects trees and a late frost in Canada that impacted trees for this year.
“It was the perfect storm,” he said. “Last year was the beginning. It will probably be like that for another three years. But there’s still enough trees for everybody.”
For Trees For Troops at The Rocks Estate, about 10 area businesses donated (with Littleton Chevrolet a major sponsor) in addition to the 25 farms across New Hampshire and in Vermont that donated some of their trees.
“I’m really pleased that we were able to do it and I’m amazed the farms are still donating when they could be selling the trees for big bucks this year,” said Manley. “I thought we’d have a lot less. And it’s great to see the kids back. It was weird, and quiet, last year loading without them.”
For 2021, the trees at The Rocks Estate were shipped to Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.
Trees For Troops provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to members of the U.S. armed forces in all branches of the military and their families, and are shipped to many military bases.
The program runs through the donations of businesses, sponsorships, and volunteers. FedEx, the corporate sponsor, picks up the trees and ships them for free.
The Rocks Estate is the collection point for trees that come from the local tree farms in Vermont and New Hampshire.
To load the trees, which are tagged with a Christmas greeting and the name of the donor, the BES students, participating teachers, and others who pitch in to form a human assembly line to the FedEx trailer.
