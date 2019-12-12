Students Collect Food Donations For Local Families

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Caledonia Christian School in St. Johnsbury kicked off the holiday season with their 41st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. For the past nine years, the school has partnered with the Department for Children and Families (DCF) to collect food donations for local families served by the department’s Family Services Division.
Students began their food drive by stapling a letter to 300 paper bags they then distributed to neighbors around the school. The letter asked neighbors to leave food in the bags and place them on their doorsteps for pick up.
