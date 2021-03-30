In many homes, pets are much-loved family members.
But when a fire or emergency breaks out that threatens their lives, it can be heart-wrenching.
“I’ve been to fires with pets in the home and it gets pretty emotional when their pet is inside,” said Bath Fire Chief Don Bowman.
To help save animal lives, Lisbon Regional School’s Children Helping Animals Together (CHAT) club has donated pet oxygen mask kits to local fire departments.
“We would also like to encourage other students and residents in the North Country to think about donating pet oxygen mask kits to their local fire departments,” said Rachel Bruce, CHAT club advisor and a distance learning educator, technology integrator, and library media specialist at the school.
Visiting the school on Tuesday to accept the pet oxygen masks for their fire departments were Bowman and Greg Hartwell, chief of Lisbon Fire and EMS, and Michael McQuillen, chief of Littleton Fire Rescue.
Each department received two kits each and inside each kit are three masks of different sizes, large, medium and small, as well as an oxygen tube for each mask, a leash for animal restraint, and an instruction booklet.
The kit allows a responding firefighter to administer oxygen to an animal in need.
Local firefighters will now be trained in their use.
McQuillen, the former battalion chief of operations at the Londonderry Fire Department, experienced firsthand the success of the masks when he was a Londonderry firefighter, and a fire crew, carrying pet oxygen masks on the truck, was dispatched to a house fire when the occupants weren’t home and their new puppy was upstairs in a crate.
When the firefighters made entry into the home, they could hear the puppy for a while, but when they reached it, the dog stopped making sounds and was lifeless.
“With the use of that oxygen mask, they got a response and the puppy was treated for smoke inhalation and made a complete recovery and survived,” said McQuillen.
For several years afterward, the family and the dog would visit the firefighters in appreciation.
The pet oxygen masks are more effective than masks for people because they are specifically designed to fit around the snout of a dog or cat, he said.
“They make a big difference and provide the best delivery system,” said McQuillen. “We’re very happy with the donation and I give the kids kudos for coming up with that. It’s great to see them a part of the community and that they are thinking about this.”
While the most common pets are dogs and cats, oxygen masks can also be used for small farm animals, such as sheep or goats, said Bowman.
The small masks could even be used for tiny pets, such as hamsters, said Hartwell.
And if a mask doesn’t fit snugly on the face of an animal, air can still be administered by holding the mask up close, he said.
Not only can an oxygen mask save the lives of pets suffering smoke inhalation, but it can also save those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, said Hartwell.
The CHAT students, who reached out to six local fire departments, raised money for the six kits through fund-raising, mostly from Shaw’s supermarket bake sales.
Each kit cost $85, bringing the total expenditure through the generous donations of local residents to $700.
It’s the first time CHAT students donated pet oxygen masks, and the catalyst came from discussion late last year, said CHAT club president Abby Mahoney, a Lisbon Regional School junior.
“It sounded like a great idea,” she said.
“Bath residents thank you very much,” said Bowman. “This is one of those tools that we keep, but hope we never have to use.”
CHAT students begin the club in their freshman year, and there are presently nine students in the club.
The original students came up with the name.
“In our eighth year, members of the CHAT Club have participated in many fundraising activities to support and learn about humane education, animals in need, and nonprofit humane organizations,” said Bruce. “Members have completed various service projects, participated in field trips, and have collected and given out various donations. For many years, we funded low-cost spay/neuter clinics, have supported some families whose pets needed services, distributed KIND News magazines to over 150 children each year, and worked with elementary students.”
In addition to raising money for animal welfare - the club generates an average of $2,500 a year through fund-raising, said Bruce - CHAT members also read to third-grade students on how to treat animals kindly and compassionately, said Mahoney.
The club’s mission is to promote animal welfare and education, host and implement low-cost spay and neuter clinics, complete service projects for nonprofit humane organizations, fund-raise to support and reach CHAT goals, and participate in the Humane Education Reading Buddies Program with the elementary school students.
CHAT seniors go on an annual field trip to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut to learn about marine life, a trip that also allows them to get in the water get up close with Beluga whales.
Helping pay the trip cost is the Lisbon Educational Foundation.
The hope for the future is to make more donations of pet oxygen masks to local fire departments, as well as other donations, said Mahoney.
“We hope to see more North Country schools start their own CHAT groups,” said Bruce. “There’s a lot of good-hearted kids out there who want to help.”
