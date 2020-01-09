Students Earn Support For Condom Access At NCUHS

Seniors Aylina Gentley and Lindsay Wiggett talk Tuesday to the North Country Union High School board policy committee about creating a procedure allowing access to condoms in the school's wellness center. (Photo by Robin Smith)

NEWPORT CITY — North Country Union High School seniors Aylina Gentley and Lindsay Wiggett came armed Tuesday with a mountain of research and plenty of feedback from fellow students and teachers about the value of condoms when it comes to student health.

Their efforts earned the support of administrators and school board members on the NCUHS board’s policy committee and a pledge from the committee to take the need for condoms in the school to the full school board.

